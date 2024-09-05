Bourbon Is The Bold Ingredient Your Pumpkin Pie Is Missing

With the fabulous fall season quickly approaching, so too do all things pumpkin spice, warm apple cinnamon, and so much more. There are many amazing sweet fall treats to enjoy, but truly, there's no more classic fall dessert than a slice of rich pumpkin pie. Whether served at the end of a Thanksgiving dinner or made into a grab-and-go hand pie, this versatile dessert never fails to impress. The number of practical tips for making a flawless pumpkin pie will guarantee the perfect slice time after time. If you're looking for the missing ingredient to elevate your classic pumpkin pie recipe, try a splash — or more — of bourbon. There are a lot of different options for infusing bourbon into every part of your pie to make it extra special.

For the most robustly flavored pumpkin pie, bourbon is an ideal ingredient to add for its versatility and flavor. Of the top bourbons to use when baking, each one boasts a deeply complex flavor profile that will enhance the taste and texture of your pie. Both sweet and spicy, bourbon-tasting notes include butterscotch, caramel, vanilla, and cloves, among others. These are an optimal complement to the creaminess of pumpkin pie filling as well as the basic elements of a freshly ground pumpkin pie spice blend.