Why You Should Always Taste Your Salad Dressing While Seasoning

Few things in the food world are more disheartening than a bland salad: the flavorless lettuce, a completely useless sprinkling of black olives, and a dressing that does not deliver. Just around the corner, there's a colorful world of salads out there, mixed with an herby lemon vinaigrette, bright notes of sherry vinegar, or a kick of finely grated ginger paired with lime.

How does a salad go from boring to brilliant? One word: seasoning. As you mix, grate, and emulsify, it's crucial to actually taste the dressing — and not with a spoon. Instead, taste it by dipping a lettuce leaf into the mixture. The method may sound strange, but hear us out. It's pointless to taste salad dressing on its own. After all, nobody is going to drink the dressing by itself (unless you're one of those people who really love ranch). Sampling the dressing with a lettuce leaf will allow you to taste it in context and concoct a flavorful, well-seasoned final product.