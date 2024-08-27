Is Starbucks Open On Labor Day 2024?

Labor Day means cookouts, beach days, and back to school — and all that running around is going to necessitate at least one run to Starbucks. It's also the beginning of the most beloved time of year for coffee aficionados: the return of the Starbucks fall menu. The temptation of a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is going to be enough by itself, but after long days of managing family and juggling chores, a little caffeine becomes essential. The one problem? You never know whether Starbucks, or any business, is actually going to be open on a holiday when you really need it.

Well, the good news is your local Starbucks is almost certainly open for Labor Day. This has been the case for the coffee chain in recent years, and there is no indication anything will be different for 2024. The one caveat is that Starbucks says some individual businesses may have adjusted hours during the holidays. So, while chances are your local Starbucks is open, it may have reduced operating hours. Either way, the standard is for it to be open.