Is Starbucks Open On Labor Day 2024?
Labor Day means cookouts, beach days, and back to school — and all that running around is going to necessitate at least one run to Starbucks. It's also the beginning of the most beloved time of year for coffee aficionados: the return of the Starbucks fall menu. The temptation of a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is going to be enough by itself, but after long days of managing family and juggling chores, a little caffeine becomes essential. The one problem? You never know whether Starbucks, or any business, is actually going to be open on a holiday when you really need it.
Well, the good news is your local Starbucks is almost certainly open for Labor Day. This has been the case for the coffee chain in recent years, and there is no indication anything will be different for 2024. The one caveat is that Starbucks says some individual businesses may have adjusted hours during the holidays. So, while chances are your local Starbucks is open, it may have reduced operating hours. Either way, the standard is for it to be open.
How to check if your local Starbucks is open for Labor Day 2024
If you want to be completely sure your local Starbucks is open this Labor Day, the company says the easiest and most accurate way to check is through the Starbucks App. For those of us who prefer to stay off our phones as much as possible, or who don't want to download an app just to check a store's hours, you can also see when a location will be open (up to a week in advance) by using the Starbucks website store locator and clicking on the information icon for each store. Of course, if you want to be extra sure you can always call.
For anyone who wants to stop by one of the Starbucks Reserves in New York, Seattle, or Chicago you're in luck because those locations are open every day of the year except Christmas. That means you can try out Starbucks Reserve's new PSL experience and get to taste test exclusive Starbucks Reserve drinks as a little treat over Labor Day weekend. So don't worry about being overwhelmed by all your big plans for the holidays, you should have no problem finding a Starbucks to help you get through it all.