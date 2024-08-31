Froth Your Favorite Coffee Creamer For An Elevated Coffee Experience

For some, coffee is a routine — for others, it's a ritual. Either way, we all deserve the best cup of morning coffee this world has to offer. Since daily takeaway coffee can put quite a dent in your wallet, making your own cup of coffee can be a budget-friendly experience and an empowering skill to master. However, as most people who have attempted to switch from Starbucks drinks to homemade coffee will know, sometimes your fresh brew just doesn't taste as good. Your homemade coffee needs an elevating element that gives it the same texture and flavor you're used to getting from your favorite coffee shop. One of our favorite tricks to achieving the ultimate luxurious cup at home is frothing your coffee creamer.

The process is no different from frothing milk and works with the exact same tools. A handheld frother (or frothing wand) gives you a lot of control during the process; an electric frother offers a bit more versatility with different settings; a steam wand creates a true barista-style foam; and a pump frother requires some elbow grease. If you don't have any frothing gadgets at home, an immersion blender will also do the job, but it will require more creamer, so it's not the best idea for a small cup of coffee. Instead, put the coffee creamer in a mason jar and strongly shake it for a few minutes until you see the dense bubbles.