Add A Salty Crunch To Your Cornbread With Pork Rinds

Cornbread is one of those comforting yet versatile dishes that you can take in so many flavorful directions. We have a list of different cornbread recipes that contain everything from chewy figs to sharp cheddar cheese. Pork rinds, however, are the salty, crunchy snack that will bring cornbread into a new realm of both flavor and texture. Made of deep-fried pig skin, pork rinds are light and crispy, with a powerful punch of salt and savoriness. They're well-known snacks sold in bags like potato chips at convenience stores across the South.

Another equally popular variety of pork skins enjoyed by Southerners are cracklins, consisting of pork skins that retain a residual layer of fat. When deep fried, cracklins have crunchy edges and a chewy meatiness from the excess fat. Both pork rinds and cracklins are sold pre-made, and both would improve the texture and flavor of your cornbread recipe. Of course, you can also make them both from scratch, and we provide an in-depth explanation of how pork rinds get their crispy, puffy texture.

The way you add them to cornbread depends on whether you use pork rinds or cracklins. If you're using crunchy pork rinds, you can simply take a rolling pin to a bag of rinds to break them into smaller pieces before folding them into the batter and baking. For cracklins, dice them by hand or in a food processor and stir them into the wet ingredients before mixing in the dry ones.