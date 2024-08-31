The Unexpected Ingredient That Adds A World Of Flavor To Boxed Mac And Cheese

Just as you might add your own choice of cheese or stir canned soup into the boxed package you've opened and dumped into the pot on the stove, spoonfuls of Caesar dressing can also quickly upgrade store-bought mac and cheese. Instead of the expected sprinklings of powdered seasonings, your inspired additions to this classic, comforting favorite will be creamier, more flavorful, and offer tangy notes of Dijon mustard and lemon.

You can find grocery store shelves stocked with pre-made Caesar salad dressings to sample before adding it to your cheesy noodles, or you can make your own dressing at home so you can decide whether or not to include anchovies or anchovy paste into your creations. If you do decide to make the dressing from scratch, prepare it in advance, as mingling chemical compounds get better tasting overnight and you can dump the dressing into steaming noodles as soon as afternoon snack attacks strike.

Caesar dressing isn't an ingredient that will easily hide in a bowl of mac and cheese, and your meal will be loaded with the savory taste of meaty anchovies and flavorful garlic. Depending on how much dressing you decide to include, the saucy addition can soften some of the sharper hues found in pre-mixed powders, helping your presentation pass as something that is more homemade than store-bought.