The Unexpected Ingredient That Adds A World Of Flavor To Boxed Mac And Cheese
Just as you might add your own choice of cheese or stir canned soup into the boxed package you've opened and dumped into the pot on the stove, spoonfuls of Caesar dressing can also quickly upgrade store-bought mac and cheese. Instead of the expected sprinklings of powdered seasonings, your inspired additions to this classic, comforting favorite will be creamier, more flavorful, and offer tangy notes of Dijon mustard and lemon.
You can find grocery store shelves stocked with pre-made Caesar salad dressings to sample before adding it to your cheesy noodles, or you can make your own dressing at home so you can decide whether or not to include anchovies or anchovy paste into your creations. If you do decide to make the dressing from scratch, prepare it in advance, as mingling chemical compounds get better tasting overnight and you can dump the dressing into steaming noodles as soon as afternoon snack attacks strike.
Caesar dressing isn't an ingredient that will easily hide in a bowl of mac and cheese, and your meal will be loaded with the savory taste of meaty anchovies and flavorful garlic. Depending on how much dressing you decide to include, the saucy addition can soften some of the sharper hues found in pre-mixed powders, helping your presentation pass as something that is more homemade than store-bought.
Inventive efforts with lasting impressions
We have a thrifty chef to thank for the flavors of Caesar salad. Instead of serving up traditional orders to guests during a hectic weekend, restaurant owner Cesare Cardini reportedly gathered what ingredients he could and told his team to assemble salads tableside. The theatric amalgamation of romaine, Parmesan, bread, olive oil, eggs, and Worcestershire laid the foundation for what we know as Caesar salad and can inspire you to confidently mix Caesar dressing or spice blends into your noodles. Start by a tablespoon of dressing to the cooking noodles and increase the amount according to your palate.
As an alternative to spoonfuls of dressing, use Caesar seasoning blends to build zesty dimensions of savory flavor. These spice blends offer twangy whispers of vinegar alongside black pepper, garlic, and mustard powder. You can make your own Caesar salad-inspired spice mixtures with powdered paprika, nutritional yeast, turmeric, dried oregano and parsley, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper and adjust the ratio of ingredients to suit your culinary style.
If you can't be bothered making any adjustments of your own (we all have those days), some brands offer pre-made mac and cheese in ranch flavors that can also be quickly plated and gobbled. Sprinkle homemade croutons on top for an added crunchy garnish while simultaneously paying homage to Cardini's quick-thinking legacy.