No, The Staff At A Restaurant Probably Can't Change The Music Playing. Here's Why

"Is it reasonable to request certain songs at restaurants?" asks one Reddit user in a post. "Sometimes I just feel like playing a song that fits the vibe of the restaurant ... Is it something appropriate for a customer to ask the server? I wonder if it's allowed in general as long as I tip well." In the not-so-humble opinion of this longtime service industry professional turned food writer, the answer to this amateur DJ is a resounding "no." The word "inappropriate" doesn't even begin to describe this request, and anyway, it's typically an impossible one.

In restaurants, background music is a crucial element of the ambiance. It should reflect the style, theme, and energy level of the setting, match the tone and tempo of human conversation, and mask noises like your fork clanking against your plate, putting patrons at ease to relax and enjoy. That's why, often, especially in chain restaurants and fine-dining establishments, the music is a playlist decided by corporate, which loops every three to six hours.

Bartenders typically get to play their own music behind the stick (and bar etiquette says you should leave the vibe-curation to them, for the record, even if you've had three espresso martinis and it's your friend's birthday and she loves Hall & Oates. Leave it alone). But, in restaurants, it's a safe bet that the tunes playing on the overhead speaker are not the front-of-house employees' picks. Chances are your server might want to change the music even more than you do.