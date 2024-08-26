What Are Pineapple Tomatoes And How Do You Best Use Them?

Fruits and vegetables are available year-round now, thanks to modern supply chains, but summer still brings a few exceptional offerings with it. There's just no substitute for a juicy peach fresh from the tree, or a tomato ripe from the vine.

Sadly peaches won't grow where I live, but as a longtime gardener I really love growing heirloom tomato varieties. They aren't always pretty, but the best of them pack flavors and colors that you just can't get from a commercial supermarket tomato. As a trained chef and former restaurateur, I also have a pretty good handle on how to use them in the kitchen.

One intriguing heirloom tomato is the so-called "pineapple tomato," a longtime favorite in many warmer climates. Its color and flavor are unusual and exceptional, so if you live in an area where you can grow them–or find them at a farmer's market–they're well worth trying. Here's what you need to know about them, and how to use them to the best advantage.