Boar Bristles Vs Silicone: What Are The Differences Between These Pastry Brushes?

As you might guess, hundreds of densely packed natural bristles are more of a challenge to clean than a few strands of non-stick silicone. Hair bristles need to be washed especially thoroughly after each use to avoid oiliness and clinging odors and flavors that can transfer from dish to dish. Once you've prepared your food, don't let the sauce dry on the brush, or it may be difficult to remove later. If you can't clean it right away, leave it a bowl of water to soak. Then, massage dish soap through the fibers like you're washing your hair, working all the way down to the base and rinsing the bristles thoroughly. One effective method is to wash brushes in the palm of your hand. You can then blot them with towels and leave them out to dry completely before putting them back in the drawer.

On the flip side, silicone brushes are fast and easy to clean. Nothing clings to them, including food, and you can see all the way down to their base to make sure they're clean. If they have plastic or silicone handles, you can even run them through the sanitizing cycle in your dishwasher since they're heat-resistant (natural bristles and wooden handles tend to break down quickly in the dishwasher). Whichever type you choose, you should keep separate brushes for meat and other ingredients to avoid cross-contamination. Some cooks even designate different colors of tools for meat and other ingredients.