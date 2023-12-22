The Palm Of Your Hand Is The Best Tool For Cleaning Greasy Pastry Brushes

Baking and pastry making can be fun and glamorous, but the cleanup afterward, not so much. Take pastry brushes; these valuable kitchen tools, used for glazing and applying egg washes, are challenging to clean, especially when coated with sticky, greasy substances. However, the solution to this problem is not found in any special cleaning product or tool, but rather something much more accessible: your own palm.

The process is straightforward. Begin by running the pastry brush under warm water to remove any large particles of food or grease. Next, pour a small amount of your regular dish soap into the palm of your hand. With the brush in your other hand, gently press its bristles into the soap-laden palm. Start to work the brush in a circular motion against your hand. This action helps the soap to penetrate deep into the bristles, cutting through the grease and breaking it down. The texture of your palm acts as a gentle scrubber, cleaning between the bristles without damaging them, which is especially important for brushes with natural fibers.

You can clean the handle with a soft soapy sponge. Once done, rinse the brush under warm running water while continuing the circular scrubbing motion against your hand. This helps to ensure that all the soap and grease are completely washed away. Repeat the process if necessary, until the water runs clear and the brush is free of any greasy residue.