The 2-Ingredient Combo That Takes Your Banana Bread To The Next Level

The best banana bread is made with love, warm spices, and quality ingredients. Often seen as more of a dessert for its sweetness, banana bread could certainly be the cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast if you prepare it with a morning-minded twist. Adding a flair of mocha flavor to your next batch of banana bread will make it an unforgettable snack that's perfect to start your day on a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed note. And yes, it makes a perfectly decadent dessert too! There are many different ways to take a simple, classic banana bread recipe and elevate it with an infusion of different combinations of coffee and chocolate ingredients.

The addition of mocha to your banana bread works so well because all of the flavors are complementary to one another. With the classic mocha flavor characterized by notes of coffee and chocolate, this adds the right amount of sweetness and boldness to your banana bread. You can try a few different methods for including both chocolate and coffee into your bread to see which one best suits your taste. For example, if you want to wake up your banana bread with a splash of coffee, you can easily add a small amount of instant coffee to your batter before baking. Mixing chocolate chips into your loaf will make it a taste sensation. Combining both ingredients will have your banana bread bursting with flavor.