Review: Panera's 5 New Bakery Items Are A Mixed Bag Of Pastries, Macaroons, And Cake

Panera Bread is always offering novel treats. This summer's new Panera breakfast menu introduced several unique morning-meal sandwiches, and as of August 21, Panera also added five fresh bakery items: an almond pastry, a cherry pastry, a coconut macaroon, a chocolate coconut macaroon, and a seasonal cranberry orange cake. The chain is also bringing back its pumpkin-shaped shortbread cookie for autumn, so these days you're likely to find something to pique your interest at Panera.

This bakery-cafe enterprise has nearly 2,200 locations in the United States, so if you want to check out these new items, there's a decent chance that a Panera location is in your vicinity. Compared to pricier selections on the Panera menu — like sandwiches or mac and cheese — these pastries are ideal if you want something light, or prefer to spend only a handful of dollars.

However, while baked goods like these new Panera offers are generally delicious, they also aren't too difficult to locate. You can find similar pastries, cookies, and cake at grocery stores or a local bakery. As a former Panera employee, I was curious to see if Panera's fresh offers stand out, so I tried each of the five new bakery items. I'll discuss the prices, test each taste, and determine if they're worth your money.