Baked chicken is hardly complete without a delectable glaze to finish it off. A honey or brown sugar bourbon glaze jazzes things right up, adding a sticky, sweet element to the savory poultry. Glazes with a deep, syrupy flavor is always great for the dish, but for the most unforgettable chicken, bake it with a strawberry vinaigrette glaze.

When it comes to chicken, we often pair it with deep, earthy, or funky flavors like miso paste or maple syrup. However, poultry can shine with fruity flavors, too. Blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken easily proves this, elevating the classic dish with a tart, herbaceousness. Meanwhile, roasted grapefruit chicken thighs spruce up the protein with a zesty take. Strawberries can bring the same effect, adding a dash of sweetness while giving the succulent chicken a different type of juiciness. The key to stopping the fruit from completely overtaking the chicken is to include a balance of ingredients.

The grapefruit glaze has rich honey and sprigs of thyme to balance things out while the blackberry glaze uses sage and balsamic vinegar to temper things out. For the strawberry vinaigrette, pairing it with a rich acid and some woodsy herbs is a great tactic. Balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar provide much-needed depth while still keeping the sweetness of strawberry present. Use peppery olive oil to complete the vinaigrette and whisk in herbs like rosemary, basil, or thyme to complement the strawberry before brushing it onto the chicken.