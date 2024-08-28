Strawberry Vinaigrette Is The Star Ingredient For Baked Chicken You Won't Forget
Baked chicken is hardly complete without a delectable glaze to finish it off. A honey or brown sugar bourbon glaze jazzes things right up, adding a sticky, sweet element to the savory poultry. Glazes with a deep, syrupy flavor is always great for the dish, but for the most unforgettable chicken, bake it with a strawberry vinaigrette glaze.
When it comes to chicken, we often pair it with deep, earthy, or funky flavors like miso paste or maple syrup. However, poultry can shine with fruity flavors, too. Blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken easily proves this, elevating the classic dish with a tart, herbaceousness. Meanwhile, roasted grapefruit chicken thighs spruce up the protein with a zesty take. Strawberries can bring the same effect, adding a dash of sweetness while giving the succulent chicken a different type of juiciness. The key to stopping the fruit from completely overtaking the chicken is to include a balance of ingredients.
The grapefruit glaze has rich honey and sprigs of thyme to balance things out while the blackberry glaze uses sage and balsamic vinegar to temper things out. For the strawberry vinaigrette, pairing it with a rich acid and some woodsy herbs is a great tactic. Balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar provide much-needed depth while still keeping the sweetness of strawberry present. Use peppery olive oil to complete the vinaigrette and whisk in herbs like rosemary, basil, or thyme to complement the strawberry before brushing it onto the chicken.
How to bake strawberry vinaigrette-glazed chicken
Just like you'll want to prevent your chicken's honey glaze from burning while it cooks, it's good to do it with a strawberry vinaigrette glaze, too. The glaze contains sugar, which is known to caramelize quickly. The best way to prevent burning is to keep the oven to a low temperature and avoid leaving the glaze in there for too long. Bake the chicken first; then in the last 20 to 30 minutes, brush on the glaze. Let it cook for about five or ten minutes, then brush it on again for a more impactful flavor.
This method works for any way you want to make the glaze. To make it from scratch, you'll need to simmer the strawberries on the stove with some sugar, salt, water, and vinegar until it breaks down. Stir in your herbs and some melted butter or olive oil to make it easier to brush onto the chicken. If you don't want to make a glaze from scratch, using strawberry jam is your best bet. Whisk it with some balsamic or red wine vinegar, along with salt, pepper, oil, and dried herbs. It should come out with the perfect consistency to brush over chicken before popping it in the oven.