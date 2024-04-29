How To Prevent Your Chicken's Honey Glaze From Burning While It Cooks

A sticky, sweet glaze will always elevate chicken, no matter the occasion. A good maple syrup and bourbon concoction or a blueberry-lavender sauce is delicious, but a simple honey glaze with chicken will forever be a classic combination. Thanks to its versatility, honey brings a lot of flavor to food. However, during the caramelization process, the sugars in honey dissipate quickly; as such, it's easy for a honey glaze to quickly turn from dark and rich to burnt and charred.

Thankfully, in her honey butter chicken drumsticks dish, recipe developer Julianne De Witt found a way to help prevent this. When cooking on the stovetop, the heat can flare up, resulting in burnt honey. So, De Witt browns her chicken, then coats it in the honey glaze before finishing it up in the oven.

According to De Witt, this method "provides an even temperature for the sauce to thicken without burning." Once the chicken's exterior is browned, melt down some butter and simmer it with some honey, just long enough for the two to be thoroughly combined. Toss the chicken in the sweet glaze, and bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, or until the drumsticks reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. With this temperature, the chicken can bake evenly without the honey scorching.