Ditch Your Typical Burger Condiments And Use Salad Dressings Instead

When you hear mention of a hamburger, it would stand to reason that an image resembling that of a classic burger recipe comes to mind. This ideal burger would, of course, entail a fairly standard array of condiments including — but not limited to — ketchup, mustard, onions, cheese, and relish. The myriad of drool-worthy burger recipes available for the making gives a variety of options to fit the tastes and preferences of just about anyone. If you're looking for a way to amp up the flavors in your burger, one of the simplest ideas you can try is dropping the excess condiments in favor of topping off your burger with a salad dressing. This has a variety of applications for different styles and compositions of a hamburger sandwich.

With so many unique types of salad dressings that you can buy at a store or craft in your home kitchen, the possibilities are nearly endless for use on a burger. Whether you choose a light vinaigrette, a hearty cream-based dressing, or any number of different iterations of "secret sauce," you'll find that many elements that make up a salad dressing are often present in burger condiments already. Having them all mixed together to make up a Thousand Island dressing, for example, simply streamlines the assembly of your burger.