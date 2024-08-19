Costco's Fan-Favorite Morning Buns Spotted In A Fruity New Flavor
New Costco bakery items always create a buzz, and the latest twist on a fan favorite is already getting shoppers excited. The newest offering is raspberry-flavored morning buns, now popping up in some stores. These pastries add a fruity twist to the original morning buns, which feature a zesty orange flavor accompanying the familiar cinnamon and sugar. The new variation appears to have a layer of jammy raspberry filling swirled into the dough. These morning buns are similar to cinnamon rolls, but are made with a flaky, buttery croissant-like dough, giving them a lighter, more delicate texture. This combo of tart raspberry and bright citrus is sure to make them a hit among Costco's loyal bakery fans.
The raspberry morning buns join the lineup of other fruity twists on classic Costco favorites, such as its mixed berry and cheese danish and new muffin flavors, including lemon raspberry. Priced at $8.99 for a pack of nine, these new treats offer a great value for anyone with a sweet tooth. The new product has been spotted in California, and a wider release may be on the horizon. So, keep an eye on your local Costco if you're craving a fruity, flaky pastry.
Fans enjoy Costco morning buns in all sorts of ways
This new raspberry flavor will be both exciting and familiar for fans of the original Costco morning buns, which shoppers generally find to be delicious, though some do note that they can be a bit dry. To dress them up, some recommend adding a quick drizzle of homemade frosting, which turns these pastries into something more akin to a traditional cinnamon roll, while also adding some moisture. Others have taken things a step further by transforming the buns into breakfast sandwiches. The prominent orange flavor pairs well with even more luxurious Costco roll upgrades, like adding different toppings or turning them into a dish like a decadent French toast.
These morning buns are also better enjoyed warm, with many fans opting to heat them up in the microwave or air fryer to bring out their buttery, flaky texture. This simple step can elevate the flavor and soften the pastry. For those who can't finish the entire pack at once, Costco's buns also freeze well, allowing you to keep a stash on hand for a quick and tasty breakfast or snack. As the raspberry version starts to roll out, it's likely that shoppers will find similar ways to enjoy and customize this fruity twist on the fan-favorite original.