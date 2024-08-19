Costco's Fan-Favorite Morning Buns Spotted In A Fruity New Flavor

New Costco bakery items always create a buzz, and the latest twist on a fan favorite is already getting shoppers excited. The newest offering is raspberry-flavored morning buns, now popping up in some stores. These pastries add a fruity twist to the original morning buns, which feature a zesty orange flavor accompanying the familiar cinnamon and sugar. The new variation appears to have a layer of jammy raspberry filling swirled into the dough. These morning buns are similar to cinnamon rolls, but are made with a flaky, buttery croissant-like dough, giving them a lighter, more delicate texture. This combo of tart raspberry and bright citrus is sure to make them a hit among Costco's loyal bakery fans.

The raspberry morning buns join the lineup of other fruity twists on classic Costco favorites, such as its mixed berry and cheese danish and new muffin flavors, including lemon raspberry. Priced at $8.99 for a pack of nine, these new treats offer a great value for anyone with a sweet tooth. The new product has been spotted in California, and a wider release may be on the horizon. So, keep an eye on your local Costco if you're craving a fruity, flaky pastry.