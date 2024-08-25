Mediterranean Nachos Are The Easy Snack That Relies On Pantry Staples

Bring inspiration from the Mediterranean to your next plate of nachos. We have Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Marone to thank for encouraging us to look to some of our favorite travel destinations when piling ingredients onto a classic favorite. And best of all, you can load up this dish using a range of flavorful items that you might already have in your pantry. While spicier plates made with melted cheese, salsa, and spicy meat will never go out of style, loading up homemade pita chips with and jars of Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, or marinated artichokes yields a unique treat that can be served at outdoor dinner parties or enjoyed on the couch while streaming your latest Netflix obsession.

If an ingredient belongs on a table in Greece, it can find its way onto your nachos. From sprinkling pieces of cooked meat (we see you, souvlaki lovers) or smoked fish onto piles of pita chips or finishing stacks of diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh herbs with feta cheese, tzatziki, and hummus, this is a heap of nachos that will have you tasting some of the most well-known flavors of Europe.