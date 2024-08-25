Mediterranean Nachos Are The Easy Snack That Relies On Pantry Staples
Bring inspiration from the Mediterranean to your next plate of nachos. We have Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Marone to thank for encouraging us to look to some of our favorite travel destinations when piling ingredients onto a classic favorite. And best of all, you can load up this dish using a range of flavorful items that you might already have in your pantry. While spicier plates made with melted cheese, salsa, and spicy meat will never go out of style, loading up homemade pita chips with and jars of Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, or marinated artichokes yields a unique treat that can be served at outdoor dinner parties or enjoyed on the couch while streaming your latest Netflix obsession.
If an ingredient belongs on a table in Greece, it can find its way onto your nachos. From sprinkling pieces of cooked meat (we see you, souvlaki lovers) or smoked fish onto piles of pita chips or finishing stacks of diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh herbs with feta cheese, tzatziki, and hummus, this is a heap of nachos that will have you tasting some of the most well-known flavors of Europe.
Vacation served on a plate
Design your Mediterranean-inspired nachos to your liking with sweeter servings of pita chips topped with pomegranate seeds and walnuts, drizzles of honey, and dustings of lemon zest. You can also steer your nachos into a more savory lane with handfuls of crispy chickpeas and sun-dried tomatoes, both pantry staples. Make your own tzatziki sauce with lemon juice, yogurt, olive oil, garlic, and dill, or buy a pre-made variety to dollop on top of your nachos and use it as a dipping sauce.
These loaded nachos are ideal to serve at dinner parties so each guest can customize plates to their liking. Pita chips can be made several days ahead of time, making this loaded recipe ideal for hosting. Simply set out a bowl of pita chips and line up shallow dishes of various ingredients that can be scooped, sprinkled, and spread on top of plates. Should cravings strike unexpectedly, this quick and easy dish won't take long to assemble. Pour yourself a glass of Assyrtiko and pack a plate with store-bought pita chips so you can start enjoying the flavors of the Mediterranean, no flight required.