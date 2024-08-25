Skip The Bourbon And Try These Spirits In Your Pumpkin Cocktails

When the days get shorter and the nights get colder, it's time to serve cocktails with a splash of the warm fuzzies. Darker spirits add just the right touch of spice to knock the chill from your empty hands. It's also time for the comforting taste and pretty orange hue of pumpkin. Bourbon always comes to mind as the colder months roll around, but it's not the only spirit in the (haunted) house. Both brandy and dark rum impart perfect seasonal flavors like caramel and brown sugar to elevate those cozy, spooky, or thankful pumpkin vibes.

Dark rum also features sweet vanilla-tinged notes that work especially well with pumpkin-adjacent flavors, like the ones in this gingered pumpkin and rum cocktail recipe. Its unique combination of pumpkin butter, cinnamon syrup, and muddled ginger blends smoothly with aged rum that's appreciated for its mature flavor and mahogany color.

Brandies, with their fruity, floral notes, also go hand in hand with pumpkin. These spirits are distilled from fruits like apple, peach, and pear. Cognac is a brandy specifically made with white grapes from the Cognac region of France. It's the main ingredient in this classic sidecar cocktail recipe just begging to be modified into a pumpkin-spiced version. With the addition of this spiced simple syrup and yummy pumpkin butter (which is the secret to effortless, homemade pumpkin-spiced lattes), the pumpkin sidecar is now a thing; you're welcome.