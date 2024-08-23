What Is Gluten-Free Cereal Typically Made Out Of?

Those following gluten-free diets don't have to cut corners when it comes to filling breakfast bowls with tasty cereal. Whether scooping into servings of your childhood favorite Honey Nut Cheerios or digging into a box of Lucky Charms for an afternoon snack, the list of gluten-free cereals is anything but sparse. While labels often indicate whether a cereal is gluten-free, there are other clues gluten-minded shoppers can look for.

Whether you're looking for options for quick breakfasts or have a cereal bar recipe in mind, feel free to reach for Chex, Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Pebbles, Annie's Cinnabunnies, Van's Honey Crunch, and Barbara's Puffins Honey Rice cereals without hesitation. For a cereal to fall into the gluten-free category, the ingredient list can't include wheat, barley, rye, or malt extract. If you see any of these listed on the box, you may want to place it back on the shelf. Gluten-free cereals are made with gluten-free grains like corn and rice. Quinoa, millet, buckwheat, and amaranth are other gluten-free grains that can be used in boxes of gluten-free cereal.