This milk-washed Negroni is a modern twist on a classic cocktail that takes everything you love about the original and makes it bigger, better, and brighter. For a drink that looks like a peach but tastes like grapefruit essence in a glass, look no further than this aperitif.

Milk washing is a bartender's technique that involves mixing the cocktail ingredients with milk and then straining out the curds, resulting in a smoother, silkier texture and a mellower flavor profile. The process softens the bitter edges of the Campari and adds a subtle creaminess to the drink.

According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, milk washing has been gaining popularity among mixologists for its ability to transform classic cocktails into new creations. While the preparation does take some patience, because the mixture needs to be clarified overnight or for a full 24 hours, the result is a sophisticated and intriguing variation of the beloved classic Negroni.