What Happens When You Use Milk-Washed Spirits In Cocktails?

Dairy and alcohol may seem like an unusual combination, but cartons of milk are frequently used at trendy cocktail bars. There are a few slings with the dairy directly shaken into the mix, such as bourbon milk punch. However, it's in clarifying applications that the combo is really taking off.

Passing a liquor with an acid — oftentimes alongside other flavors — through milk creates a wondrous effect. The dairy curdles and separates into curds and whey, which are filtered. And in the latter lies the magic: An aromatic, creamy, and smoothened rendition of the spirit. When consumed on its own, it's called a milk punch, a drink concocted since the 18th century.

However, nowadays, bartenders are pushing the envelope further, using the clarified booze as a component in further drinks. Called a milk-washed spirit, the technique creates liquors with a remarkable frothiness and often an inventively infused flavor. The perfect canvas for reinterpretations, it only takes a shake to create an opaque yet rich cocktail sans any thickeners. And while some flavor is lost, especially from barrel-aged spirits, further ingredient additions compensate. The resulting cocktails turn heads, incorporating familiar components into reinvented forms.