Make The Best Baked Chicken Of Your Life With One Classic Condiment

The classic baked chicken dinner is a time-honored tradition in many kitchens that comes in plenty of different shapes, sizes, and styles. It's fairly simple to prepare and fully customizable to suit a wide variety of poultry preferences and side dish desires. Whether you're weighing the pros and cons of buying a whole chicken or a dedicated tender aficionado, there's something for everyone whenever you make baked chicken. Knowing what's really in poultry seasoning gives a great start for anyone new to baking chicken; however, if you truly want to take your dish to the next level, slathering a tangy condiment all over your chicken prior to baking is the way to go. A generous rub of mustard will make your baked chicken one of the best ever and it'll be a flavor choice you find yourself going back to time and time again.

Saying that flavoring your chicken with mustard makes the best baked chicken of your life sounds like a pretty bold statement. In fact, it is the boldness for which the bright yellow paste is known — boasting such ideal ingredients as mustard seed, paprika, turmeric, garlic powder, and vinegar among others. Though it might seem surprising that the condiment most typically synonymous with hot dog dressing would make such a perfect pairing with baked chicken, you'll find that the most popular types of mustard are chock full of all the flavors your chicken needs for an elevated meal. These flavors can even inform your side dishes and desserts.