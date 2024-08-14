Stanley's New Lineup Of Quenchers Celebrates Barbie's Most Classic Outfits

Stanley Quenchers and Tumblers have been the hottest items in drinkware for years now, but we may be about to see the company's biggest release ever, courtesy of Barbie. Once a respected utilitarian vessel for keeping your drink cold, Stanley Tumblers have become the "it" thing everybody wants, and that includes some of the biggest brands in retail and the hottest pop culture figures. Stanley has partnered with everybody from Starbucks to music star Olivia Rodrigo to produce limited-run reusable cups that have been flying off shelves and fetching high prices from collectors online. It didn't seem like Stanley mania could get much hotter going into this year, but news has dropped that the company is partnering with Barbie — last year's highest grossing film which has become a cultural phenomenon itself — for a new lineup of drinkware.

Announced on social media by Stanley, the Barbie collection will celebrate 65 years of the iconic doll with eight different Quencher designs inspired by decades of Barbie outfits. Dubbed the "Legendary Eight," the collection will go on sale starting September 16. All eight styles will be available in Stanley's 40-ounce Quencher for $60, while one design with the Barbie label will also be available in a 30-ounce size for $50. The Barbie cups will feature standard Stanley functionality, including double-wall insulation and stainless steel that keeps drinks cold all day.