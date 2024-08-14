Stanley's New Lineup Of Quenchers Celebrates Barbie's Most Classic Outfits
Stanley Quenchers and Tumblers have been the hottest items in drinkware for years now, but we may be about to see the company's biggest release ever, courtesy of Barbie. Once a respected utilitarian vessel for keeping your drink cold, Stanley Tumblers have become the "it" thing everybody wants, and that includes some of the biggest brands in retail and the hottest pop culture figures. Stanley has partnered with everybody from Starbucks to music star Olivia Rodrigo to produce limited-run reusable cups that have been flying off shelves and fetching high prices from collectors online. It didn't seem like Stanley mania could get much hotter going into this year, but news has dropped that the company is partnering with Barbie — last year's highest grossing film which has become a cultural phenomenon itself — for a new lineup of drinkware.
Announced on social media by Stanley, the Barbie collection will celebrate 65 years of the iconic doll with eight different Quencher designs inspired by decades of Barbie outfits. Dubbed the "Legendary Eight," the collection will go on sale starting September 16. All eight styles will be available in Stanley's 40-ounce Quencher for $60, while one design with the Barbie label will also be available in a 30-ounce size for $50. The Barbie cups will feature standard Stanley functionality, including double-wall insulation and stainless steel that keeps drinks cold all day.
Stanley's new Quenchers feature eight classic designs from Barbie's wardrobe
The first new Quencher, the Barbie Icon, features the Barbie logo across a shimmering pink background. The 1959 Original is wrapped in a black and white chevron pattern inspired by the first Barbie swimsuit. The '60s Twist 'N Turn has Barbie's silhouette doing the classic dance move. For the '70s, the Superstar wraps a hot pink mug with a pattern of sparkling gold stars.
The decade of the '80s is represented by four different designs. The first is '80s Dynamite, inspired by the first Black Barbie doll and her original disco-themed outfit. Next up are Rockers, decked out in a bright new wave design, and Peaches 'N Cream with a soft peach background and a floral peach blossom pattern. Ken hasn't been left out — the last new Quencher is '80s Western Ken, which pairs a midnight black color with a white western wear stitching pattern and belt buckle design.
If you want to get a sneak peak of the Stanley Barbie Quenchers before September 16, Stanley is hosting free Legends Pop-Ups, which are immersive events featuring the Stanley and Barbie pairing. The first will be at 480 Broadway in New York August 16 through 18. The second will be in London on August 22 and 23, with the third taking place in Houston at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon on September 7. Finally, LA will get its event on September 14 and 15 at the Beverly Laurel Motor Hotel.