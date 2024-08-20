The Crispy Topping That Sets Venezuelan Hot Dogs Apart
All hot dogs are not created equal. From ketchup-free Chicago-style recipes to the all-natural hot dogs sold in Iceland, meat lovers have an international list of franks to sample. Venezuela has put their own spin on the handheld delicacy by topping servings with crunchy sticks of fried potatoes.
Venezuelan hot dogs aren't shy when it comes to condiments. Order a dog from a vendor in Venezuela, and you'll be met with a dish layered with onions, shredded cabbage, garlic sauce, salsa rosada, mayo, ketchup, cotija cheese, and potato sticks. Salsa rosada is made with Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and mayo, and garlic sauce is usually a blend of cilantro, garlic, and mayo.
Additionally, some hot dog makers may slather an avocado-based sauce known as guasacaca, a Venezuelan tartar sauce, or an added handful of shredded carrots. Others pack a fried egg and other kinds of meat on top of this whopper of a dish. This is the kind of meal that will have you reaching for napkins.
It's all in the salty potato crunch
If you've tried sprinkling potato chips on top of a hot dog, you'll be well rewarded by taking the effort to make thin slivers of potatoes to garnish your own hot dogs. Soak potatoes in sugar water, toss cut pieces in cornstarch, and use either your oven or an air fryer to crisp the finely sliced potato slivers. These potato matchsticks are not only pretty to look at but equally delicious to bite down on, and you can salt away to your palate's content.
As saucy as this hot dog might get, the added crisp of crunchy potatoes on top of the meal makes this a home run. Try making your own version, by adding tiny potato fries to a regular hot dog recipe or elevate a bacon crunch hot dog with the salty, crispy inclusion. You may want to make more of these crunchy slivers than what you'll think you need for tonight's barbecue. Small potato pieces can also be added to the tops of casserole dishes and be used to spruce up hamburgers. The easy inclusion might be quick, but the move packs a major punch in terms of flavor and texture. Your backyard parties may never be the same.