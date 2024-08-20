The Crispy Topping That Sets Venezuelan Hot Dogs Apart

All hot dogs are not created equal. From ketchup-free Chicago-style recipes to the all-natural hot dogs sold in Iceland, meat lovers have an international list of franks to sample. Venezuela has put their own spin on the handheld delicacy by topping servings with crunchy sticks of fried potatoes.

Venezuelan hot dogs aren't shy when it comes to condiments. Order a dog from a vendor in Venezuela, and you'll be met with a dish layered with onions, shredded cabbage, garlic sauce, salsa rosada, mayo, ketchup, cotija cheese, and potato sticks. Salsa rosada is made with Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and mayo, and garlic sauce is usually a blend of cilantro, garlic, and mayo.

Additionally, some hot dog makers may slather an avocado-based sauce known as guasacaca, a Venezuelan tartar sauce, or an added handful of shredded carrots. Others pack a fried egg and other kinds of meat on top of this whopper of a dish. This is the kind of meal that will have you reaching for napkins.