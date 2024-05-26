What Makes Icelandic Hot Dogs Unique

Hot dogs are a legendary source of Icelandic culinary pride. Also known as pylsa or pulsa, hot dogs in Iceland can be made from a mixture of lamb, pork, and beef. While American hot dogs can sometimes be made from questionable ingredients, hot dogs in Iceland offer some of the finest grass-fed organic meats available. Casings encapsulating the bites of lamb, pork, and beef are natural, and the meaty servings are free from added hormones to yield the kind of flavor that has customers eager to stand in lines.

Lamb gives Icelandic hot dogs a unique flavor, particularly since the sheep in Iceland live pretty high-quality lifestyles. Compared to their friends around the world, Icelandic sheep are grazing on country farms and enjoy a cruelty-free existences. Plus, without any added hormones or pesticides, these sheep produce some delicious meat. Since there were more sheep than pigs in the early 20th century, Icelandic cooks used lamb meat to make hot dogs and wrapped them in paper to sell. Once wheat restrictions were lifted in 1948, however, hot dogs were placed into hot dog buns.

Not only is the Icelandic hot dog different from what we might chow down on in the United States, but the toppings crowning these beauties are a step up. From crispy fried onions and raw white onions to sauces called pylsusinnep and remoulade, this is a hot dog you'll have to try to make for yourself if you can't get on a flight.