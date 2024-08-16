We Got The Inside Scoop On Carvel's Fudgie The Whale Cake

No matter which part of the country you grew up in, there are just some foods that scream "summer" in the good old U.S.A. Sticky summer nights go best with treats like gooey s'mores, patriotic-colored popsicles, and, of course, a perfect swirl of soft serve ice cream. If you grew up in the Northeast, it's likely that your memories of the latter are deeply intertwined with the name Carvel. The now nationally recognized scoop shop has been dishing out cups and cones of soft serve for nearly a century — in fact, Carvel is celebrating its 90th birthday in 2024.

So, what does it take to stick around for 90 years? In the case of Carvel, it's keeping things simple and iconic. The brand's most popular offerings have been mainstays of its menu for decades, including its classic vanilla soft serve (made with the same butterfat content as hard ice cream, unlike most soft serve), flying saucer ice cream sandwiches, and the eternally grinning Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake.

We got the chance to visit the Carvel test kitchen in Atlanta to get the inside scoop on Fudgie's origin story and his rise to fame, and we even got to help whip up a Fudgie cake ourselves. Ready to dive in? Here's everything you need to know about Fudgie the Whale.