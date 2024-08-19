The Key To Blackening Shrimp For A Flavorful Seafood Burrito

In addition to the high temperature, blackened shrimp hinges on coating the shellfish in a rich combination of seasonings. Those seasonings are what turn into the blackened exterior, after all. In our recipe, Michelle Bottalico uses a combination of spices like cayenne pepper, paprika, cumin, onion powder, and dried herbs. For deeper flavors, use smoked paprika instead. You also can't go wrong with garlic powder, Old Bay seasoning, Cajun seasoning, or a touch of brown sugar to balance the spiciness in the blend and get more of a crunch.

When the shrimp is marinated and the oil is sizzling hot, we've got a couple more tips. It's equally important to not overcrowd the pan so all of the shrimp has a chance to blacken and cook thoroughly. You want the shrimp to be blackened, not burnt or undercooked. Additionally, leave out any extra marinade (you don't want too much liquid) so all of the seasonings have a chance to transform into a flavor-packed blackened exterior. Cooked for two minutes on each side, the shrimp should be ready in less than five minutes, or when the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add your blackened shrimp to a warmed tortilla with cilantro-lime rice, then top with cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Or customize it with your favorite ingredients before rolling into a burrito. After you're done, test your new skills with our classic blackened salmon recipe for your next meal.