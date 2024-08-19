The Key To Blackening Shrimp For A Flavorful Seafood Burrito
The beauty of a burrito is that you can use a wide assortment of fillings to satisfy your craving, including shrimp for a seafood spin on the dish. You might like battered and fried or pan-seared shrimp, but blackening the shellfish is a technique that gives your burrito loads of flavor with minimal effort. As simple as it is to pull off a restaurant-worthy blackened shrimp burrito, there are some key steps to take.
Blackening foods is a technique we have New Orleans to thank for, and it requires a high temperature to get it done. There are many tips to ensure the best batch of blackened shrimp, but the essential steps are marinating your shrimp in oil and spices and using high heat. Take note of Tasting Table's blackened shrimp burrito recipe created by Michelle Bottalico. Make sure the pan is hot before the shrimp hits the oil so the high temperature turns the seasonings into blackened deliciousness. According to Bottalico's guidance, you know the oil is ready when a small drop of water sizzles.
Seasonings and other tips for blackened shrimp
In addition to the high temperature, blackened shrimp hinges on coating the shellfish in a rich combination of seasonings. Those seasonings are what turn into the blackened exterior, after all. In our recipe, Michelle Bottalico uses a combination of spices like cayenne pepper, paprika, cumin, onion powder, and dried herbs. For deeper flavors, use smoked paprika instead. You also can't go wrong with garlic powder, Old Bay seasoning, Cajun seasoning, or a touch of brown sugar to balance the spiciness in the blend and get more of a crunch.
When the shrimp is marinated and the oil is sizzling hot, we've got a couple more tips. It's equally important to not overcrowd the pan so all of the shrimp has a chance to blacken and cook thoroughly. You want the shrimp to be blackened, not burnt or undercooked. Additionally, leave out any extra marinade (you don't want too much liquid) so all of the seasonings have a chance to transform into a flavor-packed blackened exterior. Cooked for two minutes on each side, the shrimp should be ready in less than five minutes, or when the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Add your blackened shrimp to a warmed tortilla with cilantro-lime rice, then top with cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Or customize it with your favorite ingredients before rolling into a burrito. After you're done, test your new skills with our classic blackened salmon recipe for your next meal.