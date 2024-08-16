The Seasonal Trader Joe's Ice Cream We Wish We Had Year-Round

While Trader Joe's Banana Pudding ice cream officially debuted in 2023, shoppers initially gave it mixed reviews. There had been plenty of anticipation leading up to its launch, as it was leaked on TikTok in 2022. But considering the number of agitated fans disappointed in its short shelf time this year, it's safe to say it's garnered a loyal fan base since then. One Redditor said it's a "12/10! One of their best ice creams!" Another said they couldn't stop eating it, despite the somewhat overly sweet and artificial banana flavor. However, there are still a few who aren't a huge fan of these pints. The main culprit seems to be the fake banana taste (although actual bananas are part of the banana puree in the ingredient list), with some customers comparing it to banana Laffy Taffy or Runts.

If you are one of the many who love it and are anxiously waiting its return, you can replicate it at home in the meantime. Whip up some homemade banana ice cream, top it off with a salted caramel drizzle and crushed vanilla wafers, and dig in. It may not be exactly the same, but it should be enough to hold you over until we see Trader Joe's version return to store shelves.