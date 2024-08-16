How Much Wine Should You Buy For A Dinner Party?

No one wants to be the host who runs out of wine. Whether you're organizing a wine-tasting party or planning for unexpected guests showing up to tonight's dinner, you'll want to give those bottles a second count before the first attendee arrives.

As a general estimate, you can plan on serving three glasses of wine per attendee throughout a dinner, with an additional glass before the meal is served or after as a post-dinner sipper. For a quick and easy figure, you can stock up on one bottle of wine per person, then stash an extra two or three bottles behind the bar to ensure the wine doesn't run dry before the party ends. Pouring glasses yourself or setting up scattered drink stations around your home can impact the amount of wine that flows throughout the evening, but with your generous planning, even that friend-of-a-friend who wasn't originally on your guest list will have wine to sip.