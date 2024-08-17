The Unique Tokyo Bar That Turns Every Cocktail Into A Performance

If anyone demonstrates the Japanese concept of "kikubari," or sharing one's spirit, it might be bartender Yuzo Komai. Not only does he pour spirits for his customers at Bar Centifolia in Tokyo, but he does so with a personal zest that turns every cocktail order into a dazzling performance, putting his name among the world's top bartenders. Whether it's whipping blue fire across the bar, chopping ice cubes into diamonds with a katana, or conjuring smoke baths with liquid nitrogen, Komai earns authentic awe from anyone who's sat across the bar top from him, as he demonstrates why he's the Suntory Cocktail Award Champion, hosted by the distiller of one of Japan's greatest whiskies, and a social media star.

Indeed, his performative displays of cocktail-making are ideal for social media, where his prowess is regularly on display. In clips and reels, Komai shakes, stirs, flicks, twists, and pops cocktails like Lejay Chocolatre — the drink that won him the championship. The drink brings together Lejay Caramel Liqueur, Mozart Rose Gold Chocolate Cream Liqueur, 12-Year-Old Bowmore Scotch, and rock salt before pouring. However, it's "Japanese Harmony" that takes the social media cake. The cocktail of Uji matcha and Kyoto whisky is mixed in a glass surrounded by blue fire that somehow burns no one. "Witnessing this splendid spectacle allows you to feel the moment where Japan's aesthetic and enchanting passion intersect," he explains on the bar's Instagram page.