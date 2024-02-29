Why Pouring Etiquette Matters When Drinking Sake

In Japan, enjoying an alcoholic beverage is a prominent cultural activity. From stiff shochu to a crisp Asahi Dry or esteemed Japanese whisky, there are many delicious modes of attaining a buzz. Yet few have captivated foreign — and domestic — drinkers quite like sake. The over two millennia-old rice-based ferment is varied, traditional, and widely available.

While consumed in many casual settings like izakayas and breweries, it does come along with its own drinking etiquette. Especially in formal situations, it's important to adhere to such traditions as a sign of respect for centuries-old culture. Japanese etiquette notably involves offering, hence why the pouring of sake gains special recognition.

First, sake is served out of a tokkuri, a specific vessel. One never pours for themselves, only others at the table. And they do so by holding the carafe with their right hand while using the left to prop from the bottom. The sake stream should start weak, increase in flow intensity, and then finish gently once concluding. Upon conclusion, the bottle is rotated to avoid any spillage. Following such manners showcases respect, so adhere vigilantly for optimal politeness.