A Coffee Pot Is All You Need For Delicious Poached Salmon

No matter how you cook it, salmon is a delicious tasting fish that lends itself well to a myriad of flavors such as herbs, lemon, maple, and teriyaki. It can be grilled, baked, fried, or poached. While there are many ways to poach salmon, such as Chef Michael White's successful way to poach fish by making sure the water is 130 degrees Fahrenheit, or to poach fillets in olive oil for perfectly pink salmon, there's one strange and unexpected way it can be done: in a coffee pot.

For those unfamiliar, poaching is a technique that is used to cook something in a liquid that isn't quite hot enough to be simmering or boiling. Delicate foods such as fish, eggs, and vegetables are just a few foods that have a great texture when poached because this method cooks the food gradually, allowing for the retention of moisture. And because a coffee pot heats water without boiling it, it is the perfect device to achieve a beautifully-cooked, moist piece of salmon.