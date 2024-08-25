How To Effortlessly Turn Your Grill Into A Cold Smoker

If you're only using your grill during summer months, you're missing out on its full potential. With just a few items, you can turn it into a DIY cold smoker that will give you new ways of adding flavor to food.

You'll need your grill, smoking pellets, two aluminum trays, and ice cubes to set up a cold smoker. One aluminum tray is for the wood pellets that will create the smoke. If you decide to cold smoke regularly, you can upgrade to a smoking tube that ensures pellets burn evenly. Pellets are preferable to woodchips for cold smoking, as they burn more slowly and with greater temperature control. The second aluminum tray should be filled with ice cubes, which will help keep the temperature down during the smoking process.

Light the pellets then blow out any flames. They should be smoldering without catching alight. Place the tray on one side of the grill and close the lid, allowing the grill to fill with smoke for around 10 to 20 minutes. Next, place your food on the grill rack with the tray of ice cubes underneath. Ideally, you want it to be as far away from the pellets as possible to prevent overheating.

How long you leave your food to smoke will depend on the texture of the food and how smoky you want it to taste. Dense items like cheese might need two to three hours for the smoke to penetrate, while smoked olive oil will need less than a minute.