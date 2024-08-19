Why You Should Never Use The Sandwiching Technique For Quesadillas

It's hard to imagine a more mouthwatering snack or meal than the quesadilla, from its crisped tortilla to its ooey-gooey cheese to its juicy meat and bright veggies. One of the best things about quesadillas is how customizable they are on those ingredients. You can build your own dream quesadilla as you see fit. There is, however, one thing you should not do when making quesadillas. The debate of whether something is or isn't a sandwich is all in good fun and can pretty much extend to anything consisting of various ingredients tucked between two carb slices. Technically, a quesadilla could fit those parameters. But never actually assemble a quesadilla as if you believe it's a sandwich.

When you're layering your chosen ingredients into your tortilla, you can take one of two approaches. You can spread the fillings over half of the tortilla and fold the other half over, or "sandwich" it: cover one entire tortilla with meat, cheese, veggies, and so on, and then blanket that with another entire quesadilla. The latter method might seem logical, as it's the finished tortilla-fillings-tortilla result you'll end up with. But when you don't use the first technique and fold your tortilla, flipping the quesadilla on your pan becomes impossible. Just try to turn it over without all your ingredients falling right out — and don't say we didn't warn you.