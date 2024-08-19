If you've baked salmon previously you know that sometimes the dish can be disappointing. The fish may come out of the oven too dry and a little bland even. If this has happened to you before, open your refrigerator and grab a pack of cream cheese, for cream cheese is your secret for juicy baked salmon packed with flavor.

Leave the cream cheese on the counter to soften, then pick your favorite recipe or one of our 15 baked salmon recipes for easy weeknight dinners. Place the cream cheese in a mixing bowl and season it with herbs, lemon juice, minced garlic, and salt and pepper. Be sure to also season your salmon with salt and pepper and a squirt of lemon juice.

Place your filet skin side down (if it has skin), then slather the seasoned cream cheese over your salmon and bake uncovered and at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the cream cheese turns golden brown and the middle of the salmon remains buttery and semi-translucent, about 20 minutes. Remove the salmon from the oven and enjoy tender flakes of juicy and flavorful fish. Now, how exactly does this cream cheese trick work to lock in all the juice and flavor for baked salmon?