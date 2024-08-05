The Absolute Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Salmon

Out of everything there is to know about pinot noir, its high acidity, berry and earthy spiced flavor, and medium body stand out the most. While these are definitely markers of pinot noir from Burgundy, the Willamette Valley versions focus more on the fruits, so it's good to keep that in mind when seasoning your salmon. To stop it from getting too sweet, you can balance out the berries and the acidity with a few herbs while keeping it simple to still get a taste of the natural flavor. For the best results, pick flavors based on specific notes of the pinot noir you've chosen.

The Oregonian wines are all pretty great with salmon, but Vajra Stratigos has a particular favorite. "With many great wines in the area, many would work, but I'd recommend the 2021 Lange Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir," he says. Strawberry and black raspberry are most prominent within this particular bottle, followed by some lavender and cardamom for a floral yet spicy twist. Minerality grounds the wine while bergamot comes in for some uplifting acidity. For the finish, there are notes of smooth, sweet tobacco.

If you'd like to complement the berry notes of the pinot noir, pairing it with glazed salmon with cranberry balsamic compote is the way to do so. Cranberries have a tart-forward flavor that prevents the combination from getting too saccharine. The balsamic vinegar also helps out, coming in with a savory, rich flavor.