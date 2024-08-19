Skip Pepperoni, There's Another Popular Pork Topping Your Pizza Deserves

Aside from cheese, pepperoni will always be the classic, beloved pizza topping. We can hardly imagine a pie without the red discs on top, and yet, sometimes we get tired of them. While the pork flavor isn't something we want to shift away from, it doesn't hurt to try it out in a different form. For a fresh take on pizza, use pulled pork as a topping.

We often adorn pizzas with pepperoni or spring for bacon when in the mood for something different, so why not use pulled pork? It shares a similar sweet, savory flavor, but comes with a tender mouthfeel and the deliciously tangy kick of barbecue sauce. Plus, using it for pizza is a great way to use up leftover pulled pork if you want something a little more creative than a sandwich. Depending on how you season your pulled pork, the meat comes packed with tons of flavor, easily making it the focal point of your pie.

After rolling out the dough, place your sauce and cheese on top, followed by the pulled pork. In the oven, the pork will take on a crispy exterior, giving each bite a delightful crunch. Once the cheese has melted and the dough turns a golden brown color, you can take the pizza out or leave it a while longer to let the pork get crispier — since it's already cooked, there's no strict time limit for how long you have to heat it.