Why You Should Pre-Cook Your Protein For Better Fried Rice

When hunger takes hold and you're in the mood for a filling meal packed with protein, veggies, and savory flavor, fried rice is your best bet. There are so many easy and delicious fried rice recipes to choose from, or you can pick your favorite add-ins to customize the dish to your tastes — but following the proper order in which to cook everything will truly make or break your meal. For the best fried rice possible, you should cook your proteins first.

It can be tricky to get every ingredient to cook evenly and thoroughly in fried rice, and cooking meat in advance takes the guesswork out. This will ensure the safety of your food, the coming-together of all the flavors, and a more enjoyable texture. For the sake of food safety, you'll want to cook chicken, fish, beef, or other animal proteins first to prevent cross-contamination and the risk of "Fried Rice Syndrome," a food poisoning named for its propensity to live on starchy foods such as rice. Preventing this comes down to properly cooking all of your fried ingredients and ensuring that your leftovers are stored and reheated correctly for safe consumption.

Pre-cooking the protein also allows for optimal flavor combinations. After fully cooking your meat and removing it from the pan to re-add to your rice later, the any drippings left behind can be used to sautee your vegetables and rice.