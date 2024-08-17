The Perfect Roasted Zucchini Requires One Extra Step

Not only is zucchini tasty, versatile, and nutritious, but it's also a star product of the summer, making it the perfect go-to ingredient for your salad, side dish, or main this season. There are so many ways to prepare zucchini, from stuffing zucchini boats to incorporating it into a creamy risotto, but sometimes you want to keep it simple. Roasting zucchini brings out its natural sweetness by caramelizing the squash's sugars, and guards against mushiness by reducing its moisture. This cooking method is also super customizable with whatever herbs and spices you prefer and requires minimal work in the kitchen.

For the perfect texture and flavor, though, we recommend you go the extra mile and add one step to your roasting routine. Before you pop your zucchini halves or spears into the oven, give them a quick sear on the stovetop. This allows the succulent surface of the zucchini to char before it loses moisture, and the double heat of this method ensures that your zucchini always comes out tender rather than mushy.

For best results, sear the zucchini (cut side down) in an oiled pan for about 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Then, simply pop the whole skillet into the oven for about 25 minutes, checking periodically to make sure your squash is still in the realm of charred rather than burnt. Your resulting summer squash will be textured, creamy, and soft — but never watery.