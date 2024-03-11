10 Tips You Need When Roasting Zucchini

Zucchini is a summertime staple. This seasonal squash, which is in season from May to August, is the perfect complement to other summer favorites like steak and sausage. It can be sliced thin and served cold in a salad or rollup, but what it likes most is high heat — in the garden and in the kitchen — preferring to be grilled, sautéed, or roasted.

Nearly everyone has a horror story about that time they suffered through mushy zucchini. It's one of those vegetables (well, it's technically a fruit) that can go wrong all too easily. But properly prepared roast zucchini is firm and flavorful, not sad and soggy. It's one of my favorite dishes and the only vegetable my kids ask for by name, so I make it at least once a week. I've cooked it more times and in more ways than I can count, so I've tried and tested just about every trick in the book to uncover the many ways, from purchase to prep to the plate, to ensure that your roasted zucchini comes out perfect every time. All it takes is a little bit of know-how and a few handy hacks. Here are 11 tips to help you make your roasted zucchini rock.