The Possible Reason Your Nespresso Vertuo Machine Is Leaking

Despite its pricier pods, the Nespresso Vertuo has been a darling in many homes thanks to the quality and variety of coffee it can brew. But this machine isn't without its problems. Sometimes, a user places their favorite mug under the spout and presses the coffee button, only to be greeted by a slow, unstable flow. Eventually, coffee overflows the drip tray and begins spreading out from under the machine — the kind of scene that can ruin one's morning.

A common culprit is a blockage somewhere in the machine's head, either at the brewing head or the outlet nozzle. This obstruction could be caused by a poorly perforated pod that leaked coffee grounds. It could also be the result of limescale or residue buildup if you haven't cleaned and descaled the machine for a long time. Regardless, coffee that can't pass through gets redirected to the two metal drain spouts on the sides of the machine, which connect to two little holes down in the drip tray. When the blockage is particularly bad, you will see the drip tray overflowing and coffee spreading to the sides.

If you ever find yourself in this unfortunate situation, don't rush to throw away your coffee maker just yet. It's easily fixable most of the time without disassembling the machine. All you need is a humble turkey baster!