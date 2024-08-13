Add A New World Of Flavor To Deviled Eggs With One Salty Ingredient

Not only are sardines a tasty addition to deviled eggs, but they're also an easy one to incorporate. Make sure to drain your fish ahead of time and chop them up into small bits. Then, simply stir them into your filling along with all the other ingredients, and plop the resulting mixture into your empty egg halves. To keep your sardines from taking over the flavor of your appetizer, stick to a ratio of one can for every 12 eggs, although you can up the amount of fish if you want more salty goodness. As an alternative, feel free to simply slice up your seafood and use it as a garnish on top of your filling, but note that you will get more of a punch of its flavor this way.

Since you're getting plenty of savory taste from the eggs, sardines, mayo, and mustard, you may want to balance out these elements a bit. Try stirring some briny pickled onion into your filling, as we do in our Easy Deviled Eggs, or a little harissa for a smoky kick, as we do in our Smoky Pumpkin Deviled Eggs. Jalapeño and lemon zest will give your halves acidic spice (which we know thanks to Sunny Anderson's hot tip), while horseradish, gochujang, or wasabi paste will provide even stronger heat. And for milder, more Mediterranean vibes, top your snacks off with dabs of pesto or pitted green olives instead.