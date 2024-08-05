How To Air Fry Canned Sardines For A Crispy Umami Snack

Canned sardines are meaty, oily, and delightfully mild right out of the can. However, what they're not is crispy. That's where the almighty air fryer comes into play. Beloved and wildly popular for instilling a crunchy "fried" crust without actually frying, air fryers work wonders on canned foods. Canned sardines are pre-cooked and preserved with oil, rendering them chewy, tender, and somewhat dense. But, a short stint in the air fryer will transform them into the crispiest umami-rich snack or appetizer in a fraction of the time of an oven.

Despite the recently viral TikTok recipes that air fry canned fish in their cans, air frying sardines in their cans will cause potentially harmful chemicals to leech from the can to the sardines. You can technically add sardines to the air fryer right out of the can, relying on the residual oil left on them to facilitate crisping up their skin. However, adding textured seasonings, aromatics, bread crumbs, or even wet batter will really help create a crust that'll really crisp up, while also adding depth of flavor. You can use a combination of these ingredients and techniques to prepare drained canned sardines before arranging them on a parchment or butcher paper lined air fryer basket.

For the best results, make sure not to crowd the air fryer pan, assembling the sardines in a single layer across the basket to ensure even air-flow. Fry the sardines at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway through.