The Major Issue With TikTok's Poor Man's Oysters Rockefeller Recipes

Properly prepared, Oysters Rockefeller is an elegant start to a meal. But recently, a viral TikTok shared by Good Vibes Cooking of a recipe called Poor Man's Oysters Rockefeller caused concern. The person in the video drains the oil from two cans of smoked oysters and tops them with Cajun seasoning, approximately 4 tablespoons of butter, lemon, jarred garlic ("jarlic"), hot sauce, and parmesan. Then they cook the cans in an air fryer until the contents are bubbly. But before you go try this at home — you should know that canned food should never be cooked in a can.

Typically, beverages are canned in aluminum, and food is canned in steel. Tin is no longer used for food preservation, and so-called tin cans are now steel cans plated with 1 to 2% tin. When food cans are heated, chromium and nickel may leach into the food. While both are necessary for bodily functions and the amount leached is minimal to nil, these chemicals can accumulate in the body when consumed daily and lead to allergies or other health issues.

In addition, food and beverage cans may be lined with a food-safe epoxy resin, which contains bisphenol A (BPA) and has been shown to be harmful to fetuses, infants, and children. The FDA banned BPA-based resins from infant formula packaging, but it has not ruled on banning food-safe epoxy from other packaging. When a can is heated, the BPA-based epoxy lining can also seep into the canned food. To date, can manufacturers have mostly phased out BPA-resin lining, but unless it's labeled "BPA Free," you can't be sure.