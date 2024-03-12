What To Consider When Using Canned Oysters In Stew

There's nothing quite like the creamy richness of oyster stew. Luscious with bites of tasty seafood, oyster stew is often eaten on Christmas Eve, but it's hard to not want it all year-round. The recipe is typically made with fresh seafood, but if you're struggling to figure out how to shuck an oyster, we don't blame you for opting for canned instead. Here's what you need to know about making the swap.

While canned oysters are a good substitute, they're a little different than the traditional ones, so your stew will need a few tweaks. Canned oysters are packed in water, which can easily dilute the creaminess of the stew. To prevent this, drain them well and add a bit of flour when melting butter in the pot to create a thick base for starters.

Once you add in your onions, celery, and cream, hold the salt — canned oysters will have more sodium than fresh ones, so taste the stew before adding any more. Canned oysters also come pre-cooked, so make sure to toss them in during the last few minutes of cooking to prevent them from getting rubbery. You won't get that briny oyster flavor with only five minutes of simmering in the stew, so reserve the water from the can to add when you pour in the milk or cream.