Review: Matthew McConaughey's Pantalones Tequila Is Liquid Gold
Celebrities owning liquor companies is not a new thing. Ever since Sean "Diddy" Combs began promoting Cîroc Vodka in 2007, celebrities aligning themselves with liquor brands has become a common practice, with many taking an ownership stake. As premium tequila and mezcal revenues continue to rise given their status as the second most popular type of liquor in the U.S., according to the Distilled Spirits Council, it's no surprise that ownership of a company producing the agave-based liquor is a popular choice amongst movie stars, athletes and influencers, including such names as George Clooney, Guy Fieri, Nick Jonas, and Michael Jordan.
One of the latest entries comes from Oscar-winning actor and entrepreneur Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey. Their Pantalones Organic Tequila launched in October 2023. The launch got us thinking that in a field saturated with celebrity tequila brands, is another star-studded offering necessary? And if so, what sets Pantalones apart from all the others?
To find out, I acquired a sample bottle of each of Pantalones tequila offering from the producer to do a taste test of my own. As a certified sommelier and tequila lover, I have drawn upon my expertise in the field to see if McConaughey's bottles are worth buying. And, if they are, which is best to include in your next classic margarita or spicy ranch water cocktail?
What is Pantalones tequila?
Pantalones isn't Matthew McConaughey's first foray into the liquor business. The actor previously aligned himself with Wild Turkey Bourbon and its production of Longbranch. However, that relationship ended in early 2023, opening the door of opportunity into the tequila industry, this time with his wife, Camila.
The duo is the first to admit that the world does not need another celebrity liquor. However, they also believe we can all have a little more fun in life. The couple met in a Los Angeles bar in 2006 over margaritas, so the fact that they now have their own tequila is more than appropriate. The fact that they named the brand Pantalones, meaning "pants" in Spanish, leans into their sense of humor and not taking themselves too seriously.
While the name may be silly, the product is not, as the premium liquor's base is high-quality USDA-certified organically grown 100% blue Weber agave from multi-generation agave farmers across Mexico's Tequila region. The brand produces three expressions: blanco, reposado, and añejo. In addition to crafting a premium product using only organic ingredients, Pantalones and the McConaugheys work with a philanthropic focus. The brand is a member of 1% For The Planet, donating 1% of every bottle of tequila sold to environmental non-profits working to battle the effects of climate change. Pantalones also partners with the Surfrider Foundation, helping keep the world's oceans and beaches clean.
Are the Pantalones tequilas expensive, and where are they available?
Pantalones categorizes itself as a premium tequila brand, which places it in the same class of offerings of fellow celebrity spirits brands Casamigos and Flecha Azul, emerging brands like Lalo, and classic labels like Don Julio and Tequila Patron. The price for each expression of Pantalones is about $10 less in several cases compared to its competition, give or take a few dollars. The Pantalones blanco is available for around $40, the reposado for $45, and the añejo for $50.
The tequilas are available for purchase through the company website or at various retailers across the country, including Total Wine. As of June 2024, Total Wine has a total of 268 stores across 28 states, according to the data research company ScrapeHero. The majority of the retailer's stores are in California, Florida, and Matthew McConaughey's home state of Texas.
Sustainability is at the forefront of Pantalones
For Pantalones, following organic methods is not only good for the environment, but good for humanity. Refraining from using chemicals or pesticides ensures no harmful waste products can seep into the natural ecosystem. Instead, the company's agave grows to full maturity without accelerators, guaranteeing a product authentically of the land that expresses the terroir.
Working in the organic distillery Tequilera Tap Nom 1614 in Amatitan, Jalisco, (also home to organic Tres Agaves and Cazcanes) and using traditional brick ovens for roasting the piña and a roller mill press, the brand aims to work with zero waste. It composts spent agave fibers and liquids and uses shipping pallets made of upcycled agave plants mixed with wood instead of 100% wooden pallets. The manufacturing of these pallets has an environmental focus that aims to protect the biodiversity of forests while encouraging productivity. In a time when the overproduction of tequila is rising and the water crisis in the country is worsening, much of which is due to tequila's production, working sustainably with the environment in mind is crucial.
Pantalones Blanco
The production of all three expressions of Pantalones tequila begins with the piñas, or hearts, of fully mature organically grown agave plants sourced from over 7,000 acres of land within the region. After slow-roasting the piñas, the distillery team presses the hearts to extract the juice. The juice is then fermented using native organic yeast derived from the fields where the agave plants are grown and double-distilled, turning the fruit's juices into alcohol.
The bottles include the CRT notation or Consejo Regulador del Tequila, the governing body of tequila production, which ensures that the liquor's production follows the legal guidelines established for tequila. A blanco or silver tequila's production includes a maximum of two months of aging before bottling, as the goal of the style is to showcase the agave plant's herbaceous, floral, and peppery characteristics.
In trying the Pantalones Blanco neat, notes of vanilla, lime leaf, freshly cut grass, white pepper, and a subtle smokiness dominate the palate with a saltiness on the finish. The 80-proof alcohol's palate is smooth, without the bite that some tequilas bring. The soft style makes Pantalones Blanco a great option for cocktails as it will meld well with other mixers, creating cocktails that are in balance, particularly the clean flavors of a ranch water cocktail. In addition to its organic production, each of Pantalones' tequila offerings is certified gluten-free, a commonality in many tequilas, and certified kosher.
Pantalones Reposado
Pantalones Reposado is also a 40% alcohol by volume (ABV) expression of tequila. However, instead of limiting its aging to a maximum of two months, the style ages nine months in American oak whisky barrels in the Tequilera Tap Nom 1614 distillery. Hearty, tight-grained American oak typically yields vanilla, coconut, and dill flavors to its aging liquids. Though the time in the barrel isn't overly extensive, Jalisco's warm, humid summer temperatures help encourage the tequila to penetrate the wood as the barrels expand and contract in the heat, extracting the oak's flavors.
The result is a reposado with layers of toasted spice, vanilla, coconut, and soft herbs. These tastes meld with the tequila's natural, sweet roasted agave flavors, producing a well-rounded spirit. It is definitely sweeter than some reposados from similar-quality brands, and it lacks some of the refined nuances that other options bring. However, it is smooth, soft, and easy to drink, particularly in cocktails like a classic Mexican paloma.
Pantalones Añejo
Pantalones Añejo enjoys the most extensive aging of the three expressions. While the minimum aging for an añejo tequila is one year, Pantalones leaves its añejo in the barrel for a few more months, 15 months total, to further extract the oaky flavors. Like the reposado, the añejo uses barrels made from used American oak whisky barrels, bringing a sweet, spicy note to the liquor thanks to the previous charring of the wood.
The extended aging time allows the liquor time to further engage with the barrel, letting the natural flavors of the oak penetrate the tequila with brown sugar, caramel, toffee, and vanilla flavors. The peppery, floral, herbaceous notes present in the young blanco are replaced with much deeper notes of toasted vanilla, warm baking spice, rich caramel, and butterscotch. If you are a fan of sipping tequila that does not have too much bite, you will likely enjoy this sweet, smooth, silky, 80-proof alcohol expression.
How do you drink Pantalones tequila?
While you are always welcome to enjoy a shot of tequila before biting into a juicy lime wedge, I suggest the right way to drink tequila is either in a well-balanced cocktail or sipped neat. For younger tequila options, like a blanco or reposado, mix it with ingredients that will enhance the natural flavors of the agave, like orange, lime, or other citrus juices. The margarita has endured as one of the most popular cocktails in America, according to CGA by NielsenIQ, and there is a good reason why. The salt and lime enhance the spirit's natural sweetness while balancing the alcohol's bite.
For enjoying añejo tequila, sip it as you would any fine spirit with the proper glassware. I suggest using a flute for the aged spirit. Sipping tequila from a Champagne flute will allow you to enjoy the full breadth of the liquor's aroma. If you don't have a flute, use a tulip-shaped Glencairn glass, like you would for sipping whiskey neat. The wine body allows the liquor's alcohol to dissipate while channeling the spirit's aromas up to the top for you to enjoy.
How does Pantalones compare to other celebrity tequilas?
Like other celebrity tequila brands, including Mark Wahlberg's Flecha Azul, Dwayne Johnson's Teremana, and Rita Ora's Prospero, Pantalones utilizes 100% blue Weber agave grown around the city of Tequila in Mexico's Jalisco region. This area is the only location allowed to produce the spirit, as it is a legally recognized Appellation of Origin (AOC). It became a protected AOC status in 1978.
While the tequilas may all utilize the same base ingredient and come from the same place, Pantalones stands out from the rest due to its sustainability and use of 100% organic ingredients. While other tequilas may also utilize some sustainable methods or work with an environmental focus, those ideals are central to the Pantalones brand.
Regarding the flavor comparison, the citrus, vanilla, subtle smoke, and peppery notes in Pantalones Blanco shines, along with its smooth, approachable palate, particularly in comparison to Teremana Blanco. It is slightly sweeter than some options and doesn't lead with the rich, roasted agave or savory, herbaceous flavors that some tequila expressions bring, like Flecha Azul. However, Pantalones' easy drinking palate makes it a great addition to your next fresh, fruity tequila sunrise or prickly pear margarita.
Are the Pantalones tequilas worth the investment?
I enjoyed trying the new Pantalones tequilas from the McConaugheys. I appreciate the company's dedication to creating a wholly certified organic product. By allowing the blue Weber agave plants time to ripen and mature, the tequilas accurately showcase where they are from fully, highlighting the terroir, particularly the blanco. I also love the product's dedication to giving back to non-profits that are helping the environment, as I find well-made products with a philanthropic focus to be a worthwhile investment.
Each of the Pantalones offerings are soft, smooth, and easy to drink. While the reposado and añejo did not have the full-flavored richness and complexity found in other premium brands, the products were well-made. They will likely please beginner tequila drinkers looking for something approachable. However, I did enjoy the blanco, especially compared to some other celebrity tequila brands, and the pricing for all is more affordable than other offerings, earning Pantalones a spot worthy of your bar cart.
Methodology
In reviewing the three expressions of Pantalones, I drew upon my expertise as a trained sommelier and wine and spirits professional. I have spent the past 20+ years covering the industry as a writer, speaker, educator, and television contributor. I have traveled to Jalisco, walked the agave fields, and experienced every phase of tequila production. I personally taste-tested each offering. Additionally, I researched reviews from other trusted professionals, gathering their take on the Pantalones brand.