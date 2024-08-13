Review: Matthew McConaughey's Pantalones Tequila Is Liquid Gold

Celebrities owning liquor companies is not a new thing. Ever since Sean "Diddy" Combs began promoting Cîroc Vodka in 2007, celebrities aligning themselves with liquor brands has become a common practice, with many taking an ownership stake. As premium tequila and mezcal revenues continue to rise given their status as the second most popular type of liquor in the U.S., according to the Distilled Spirits Council, it's no surprise that ownership of a company producing the agave-based liquor is a popular choice amongst movie stars, athletes and influencers, including such names as George Clooney, Guy Fieri, Nick Jonas, and Michael Jordan.

One of the latest entries comes from Oscar-winning actor and entrepreneur Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey. Their Pantalones Organic Tequila launched in October 2023. The launch got us thinking that in a field saturated with celebrity tequila brands, is another star-studded offering necessary? And if so, what sets Pantalones apart from all the others?

To find out, I acquired a sample bottle of each of Pantalones tequila offering from the producer to do a taste test of my own. As a certified sommelier and tequila lover, I have drawn upon my expertise in the field to see if McConaughey's bottles are worth buying. And, if they are, which is best to include in your next classic margarita or spicy ranch water cocktail?

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.