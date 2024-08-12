The Atlanta-Inspired Meal Simone Biles Loves Cooking At Home

When Olympian Simone Biles is not racking up gold medals or silencing trolls online, she's enjoying home-cooked meals. One of Biles' favorite meals to cook is an Atlanta-inspired dish — lemon pepper salmon with rice and veggies, as she told Bustle. Bright and zesty, lemon pepper flavors proteins like chicken and salmon beautifully.

Just take our easy air fryer lemon pepper wings recipe, for example. Thanks to lemon juice, zest, and black peppercorns, these wings are bright with flavors that complement each other. You can thank Atlanta for the creation of lemon pepper wings. You could even say that lemon pepper is a signature flavor of Atlanta. As for how Biles likes to enjoy her lemon pepper wings, she once stated on X that "wet lemon pepper wings are superior."

While it's no secret that lemon pepper is the perfect seasoning for wings, it works well with salmon and other seafood dishes, too. Lemon's bright and refreshing qualities help balance out the salmon's rich, briny flavor. Peppercorn adds a bit of spice and heat, further masking any "fishy" flavors.