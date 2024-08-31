Cornmeal-Coated Fried Catfish Tacos Recipe
Catfish is a staple of Southern cuisine, the fish fries a tradition deeply rooted in the region's slave plantations. Though it can be pan-seared, baked, or blackened, catfish is most often found deep-fried in a crunchy cornmeal crust. Besides being a complementary flavor to the sometimes-muddy flavor of fresh catfish, cornmeal was also more readily available in the South than other grains, making it the primary — and now traditional — option for frying the fish.
Usually served with either collard greens or spaghetti, this recipe by developer Michelle McGlinn turns cornmeal-crusted catfish into a Mexican-inspired dish by combining the fried pieces of fish with a zesty jalapeño slaw. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, the crunchy, flaky catfish and spicy slaw become a perfect handheld to pair with mojitos and margaritas. A new take on tradition, this recipe for cornmeal-crusted catfish tacos is sure to become a dinnertime staple that will be on repeat all summer long.
Gathering the ingredients for cornmeal-crusted catfish tacos
You'll first need catfish for these catfish tacos. Since the fish is sliced into small pieces, you'll only need two to three large filets for a four-serving meal, or about a pound. To season and dredge the catfish, grab paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, cayenne, buttermilk, hot sauce, flour, and cornmeal. If you have a premade Cajun or Creole seasoning, you can use that instead of individual spices.
You'll need a quart or more of oil for frying — use something inexpensive and neutral, such as vegetable or canola. From there, you'll just need the fixings for the jalapeño slaw, which include jalapeño, scallions, cilantro, cabbage (or coleslaw mix), honey, vinegar, Dijon mustard, and Greek yogurt. Finally, to wrap it all up, use your favorite taco shells (we like flour here).
Step 1: Prepare the Cajun seasoning mix
In a small bowl, mix the catfish seasonings together. This is your Cajun seasoning mix.
Step 2: Combine the buttermilk brine
In a large bowl, combine the buttermilk, hot sauce, and 1 tablespoon of the Cajun seasoning mix.
Step 3: Soak the catfish
Add the catfish pieces and soak for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Heat up the frying oil
Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven until the oil temperature reaches 350 F.
Step 5: Prepare the dredging mixture
Combine the flour, cornmeal, and remaining Cajun seasoning mix in a bowl.
Step 6: Dredge the catfish
Dredge each piece of catfish in the flour mixture and set aside.
Step 7: Fry until crispy
Drop the catfish in the hot oil and fry until brown and crispy, about 5–7 minutes. Work in batches, as needed.
Step 8: Drain and cool
Drain the catfish on a wire rack.
Step 9: Mix together the slaw dressing
To assemble the slaw, first mix together the Greek yogurt, mustard, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.
Step 10: Toss the coleslaw together
Add the cabbage, jalapeño, scallion, and cilantro to a bowl and toss with the dressing to combine.
Step 11: Assemble and serve the tacos
To assemble the tacos, add the catfish to the taco shells and top with the jalapeño slaw.
- For the catfish
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper powder
- 1 pound catfish, sliced into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 quart oil, for frying
- For the coleslaw and assembly
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage or coleslaw mix
- 1 jalapeño, finely diced
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 8 tortilla shells, for serving
- In a small bowl, mix the catfish seasonings together. This is your Cajun seasoning mix.
- In a large bowl, combine the buttermilk, hot sauce, and 1 tablespoon of the Cajun seasoning mix.
- Add the catfish pieces and soak for 30 minutes.
- Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven until the oil temperature reaches 350 F.
- Combine the flour, cornmeal, and remaining Cajun seasoning mix in a bowl.
- Dredge each piece of catfish in the flour mixture and set aside.
- Drop the catfish in the hot oil and fry until brown and crispy, about 5–7 minutes. Work in batches, as needed.
- Drain the catfish on a wire rack.
- To assemble the slaw, first mix together the Greek yogurt, mustard, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.
- Add the cabbage, jalapeño, scallion, and cilantro to a bowl and toss with the dressing to combine.
- To assemble the tacos, add the catfish to the taco shells and top with the jalapeño slaw.
What other toppings or condiments can I use on these catfish tacos?
These tacos are designed to be eaten with the jalapeño slaw, which is a mixture of typical taco toppings with a particularly spicy kick. Whether you're not a fan of coleslaw or simply want some variety, there are plenty of options that work just as well with cornmeal-crusted catfish. For fresh, easy toppings, you can try diced onion, chopped cilantro, and a sprinkling of cotija cheese. If you like salsa, try salsa verde, which would have the same effect as the jalapeño slaw without the mayo.
You can also get a little more creative with your toppings and condiments. You can make quick-pickled red onions to add a sweet-and-sour crunch, or pickle jalapeños for something slightly more spicy. Blend avocados, yogurt, garlic, and jalapeño for a spicy avocado crema. Similarly, we also love our fish tacos laden with chipotle mayo. To capitalize on the summer farmer's market bounty, you can also try a corn salsa like the one in this blackened catfish recipe.
What other types of fish can you use for fish tacos?
We know: Catfish isn't for everyone. Because catfish feed on the bottom of the lakes and rivers and often consume the mud on the water's floor, they tend to take on a muddy flavor that some find unpleasant. This varies between farmed and wild catfish and can also be concealed with a good brine and flavorful dredge. We urge you to try this recipe before you change up the fish — you'll find that it can convert even the most staunch catfish haters.
If you can't get over the catfish or simply can't find it (it can be hard to find in Northern markets), there are plenty of other fish that work just as well. In fact, there are many fish that hold up to frying, and most of them work well with the flavors of this recipe. We recommend tilapia first, a similar fish to catfish that has a mild sweetness. Cod also works, though it has a more dense texture and different flavor. If you have access to them, we recommend haddock, hake, or pollock, which are similar to cod but a little bit flakier. These will better mimic the catfish in the recipe.