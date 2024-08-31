Cornmeal-Coated Fried Catfish Tacos Recipe

Catfish is a staple of Southern cuisine, the fish fries a tradition deeply rooted in the region's slave plantations. Though it can be pan-seared, baked, or blackened, catfish is most often found deep-fried in a crunchy cornmeal crust. Besides being a complementary flavor to the sometimes-muddy flavor of fresh catfish, cornmeal was also more readily available in the South than other grains, making it the primary — and now traditional — option for frying the fish.

Usually served with either collard greens or spaghetti, this recipe by developer Michelle McGlinn turns cornmeal-crusted catfish into a Mexican-inspired dish by combining the fried pieces of fish with a zesty jalapeño slaw. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, the crunchy, flaky catfish and spicy slaw become a perfect handheld to pair with mojitos and margaritas. A new take on tradition, this recipe for cornmeal-crusted catfish tacos is sure to become a dinnertime staple that will be on repeat all summer long.