The Store-Bought Meat You Need For An Even Better Meatball Sub

Meatball subs, otherwise known as Italian meatball sandwiches, aren't just a cozy lunchtime meal; they're a great way to repurpose last night's leftovers for something that's both filling and tasty. All you need to do is slather your marinara-coated meatballs with a layer of melted mozzarella and tuck the whole thing inside a sub roll, and you can have a meal on the table in a matter of minutes. However, making a fresh sandwich from scratch isn't a bad idea if you have an hour to spare.

Since the meatballs are the star of this sandwich, you can't settle for a lackluster recipe. While adding other meats like pork and veal is a great way to infuse a more complex, robust flavor into your meatballs, there's an even better option to include in your recipe. Take a trip through the refrigerated meat aisle of your grocery store and pick up a pack of pepperoni. Although it might seem unconventional to mix this classic pizza topping with a meatball, the salty and umami flavor of the pepperoni will be a great addition to a beefy ball.

The easiest way to incorporate the pepperoni into the body of the meatball is to toss the rounds into a food processor and pulse them until they're fine. It will give you an even distribution of flavor within every bite.