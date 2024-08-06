Review: Jack Daniel's Limited Distillery Series Selection #13 Isn't Your Typical Rye

Jack Daniel's Distillery is having itself quite a year. The venerable whiskey maker has already expanded its signature whiskey bottles to increasingly aged statements, and it's a sure sign of more expansion to come. Take it as proof (pun fully intended) that the Tennessee titan has just added to its Distillery Series line, with its 13th installment, a twice-barreled Tennessee straight rye whiskey. It's not entirely new ground for the distiller, as in 2023, it brought us the Jack Daniel's Twice-Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye.

Nevertheless, Jack Daniel's Distillery Series Selection #13 is the latest in a lengthy lineup of showcased batches. While it may not have the same price tag as other prestige brands, its limited release numbers and locations make it feel exclusive. But more on that in a moment. Before we get to the lip, sip, and (tongue) tip of the matter, here are the broader, but still salient, details.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.